Twila Friberg 1940 - 2020

With heavy hearts, the family of Twila Friberg wishes to announce her passing on October 22, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Twila was born February 27, 1940, in Boulder, Colorado, to Audrey and Harold Patton. The family moved to Stanislaus County, California, in 1946. She graduated at the top of her class from Oakdale High in 1957. She went on to receive a degree as an X-ray technician from Chico State University.

She married Clinton Friberg in 1961, and they traveled and lived in California, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Arizona, Arkansas and Colorado. While living in Colorado Springs, she was employed by and a key figure in the organizing of the first recycling program of its kind.

She returned to Oregon in 1988, and found her niche for fine food and wine working with her friends at Nick's Italian Cafe. She started making toffee for Christmas gifts about this time and, with the encouragement of her friends, she went into business making toffee full time. She built Twila's English Toffee into a thriving business with worldwide sales and a discerning clientele. Twila was a master gardener, a lover of animals, and a treasure of knowledge. Twila accomplished many things in her life, but her grandsons, Jack and Jesse, were her greatest joys.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary Patton. She leaves behind her son, Jason Friberg; her grandsons, Jack and Jesse Friberg; her daughter, Demian Friberg; two cousins; and many friends.