Tualatin Valley firefighter tests positive

A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue unidentified firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus, the agency that serves Newberg said in a press release that it issued Wednesday.

The individual started feeling ill while off-duty and immediately began self-isolating at home for more than a week without ever going to work.

It is believed the risk to others was low because the firefighter had not experienced any symptoms prior to self-isolating. The individual remains at home and is showing signs of improvement. Further tests and evaluations will be conducted before a return to work is authorized.

The station at which the firefighter is assigned was not released.

In early March, TVF&R established a COVID-19 Task Force to contend with the pandemic. The task force anticipated the possibility of personnel being affected by the illness and established staffing plans and a COVID-19 leave policy in case employees become sick or need to care for family.

TVF&R’s first responders have been monitoring their temperature, even when they’re not on shift. Prior to beginning their shift or workday, all TVF&R personnel are required to take their temperature.

TVF&R’s firefighters and paramedics are using personal protective equipment and cleaning procedures to prevent the spread of the disease.

TVF&R’s facilities remain closed to the public to limit exposure, and many non-response personnel are working from home.

TVF&R does not currently plan to quarantine fire stations or firefighters based on the prospect of exposure to coronavirus due to the virus’ prevalence in all communities.