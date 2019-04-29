Troy Michael Himmelspach 1968 - 2019

Stayton – Troy Michael Himmelspach, 51, passed away unexpectedly in Portland. He was loved by many.

Troy was born in McMinnville, Oregon, to Dolly Himmelspach and Frank Shaffner, and later adopted by Alex Himmelspach. He grew up in the Amity School District, where he trained and showed horses with his family and participated in the Yamhill County High School Rodeo team, also serving as president. Troy drove semi-trucks, later he worked for NORPAC as a boiler operator and was a member of Local Union #670. Troy attended the Church of God of Prophecy located in Aumsville.

He was married to Linda Lorenzen on April 29, 2019, in Stayton. Troy was close with his brother, Tony, and together they enjoyed building, fishing and hunting. In 2018, Troy beat Stage IV colon cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Himmelspach of Stayton; mother, Dolly Himmelspach of Dayton; father, Alex Himmelspach of Mandan, North Dakota; children, Crystal Himmelspach of Bakersfield, California, Colton Himmelspach of Mill City, Vincent Clark and Brandon (Krisstena) Wheeler of Salem; brother, Tony (Renee) Himmelspach of Terrebonne; and 13 grandchildren. Troy was preceded in death by his daughter, Lacey, in 1998. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Church of God of Prophecy in Aumsville. Serving the family is North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton. Donations in his name may be made to North Santiam Funeral Service to offset funeral expenses.