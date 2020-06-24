Transient allegedly tried to set fire at auto dealership

A McMinnville transient allegedly attempted to set fire to wood pallets stacked next to the Jim Doran Auto Center building Tuesday night.

An employee called 911 about 7:30 to report the suspect's activity at the business, 3075 N.E. Highway 99W. The pallets were next to the dealership's main electrical power box. Other flammable materials were in the area.

A fire was never ignited, and the suspect left the scene prior to police and firefighters arriving.

Rogelio Alejandro Solorio, 27, was located on the property of an adjacent business and taken into custody. He denied any involvement in the crime despite being shown photographs of himself holding burning material on the Doran property.

He was charged with one felony count of attempt to commit a crime and lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.