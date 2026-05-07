Trails PAC files signatures for referendum

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Comments
manyhands
Vote by Tuesday, May 19, for Neyssa Hays and John Linder for county commissioners. Please read Liesl Forve's letter to the editor in the April 24 News Register explaining how cc candidates Kit Johnston and Jason Fields are taxing you. And don't forget, Kit and Jason are not for the people. In October Kit voted to remove public land - the Yamhelas Westsider Trail - from the county's transporation system plan. Citizens at the meeting called his process "sneaky." The removal item was added following initial agenda publication. No information on the item was included in the meeting packet. CC Bubba King voted no on the item. He said YC citizens should decide what they want to do with their public land. In 2023, newly elected Chehalem Park and Recreation board member Jason voted down a footbridge that would allow access to 11 acres of Park and Rec land at Ewing Young Park in Newberg. At a CPRD meeting, Fields snarled to longtime CPRD Superintendent Don Clements, "I'm telling you, Don, the moment we get elected and sworn in, that bridge idea is dead, OK? I want to be clear about that. That bridge idea is dead...I'm not in charge right now, but I'm telling you for sure we are going to kill the bridege idea." Why such viscious opposition from a new board member who is supposed to support -not abort - park projects? Because approval of the bridge could lead to approval of other bridges and trails in YC and some of Jason's big-money campaign contributors are adamantly opposed to one trail in particular - the Yamhales trail. YC citizens and businesses in both cases have indicated repeatedly they want the trail and the bridge.