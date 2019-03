Traffic snarled by crash at 18 and DeLashmutt

Firefighters, medics and police are heading to a two-car crash reported about 2:35 p.m. at Highway 18 and DeLashmutt Lane. Callers say there may be injuries.

Traffic is backed up. ODOT is on the way to help get traffic flowing again.

Watch out for emergency vehicles if you're traveling in the area.