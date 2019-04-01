Tractor-trailer rig crash closes Highway 18

Oregon State Police photos##A tractor-trailer rig slammed into the guard rail on the bridge over the Yamhill River on Highway 18, north of Dayton, Monday morning.

DAYTON - A tractor-trailer rig fully loaded with wood chips slammed into the guard rail on the Highway 18 Yamhill River bridge just north of Dayton Monday morning.

The crash that shut down both lanes of Highway 18 was reported about 9 a.m. The closure will extend into mid-afternoon with an effort made to possibly open one lane. Traffic was snarled and backed up in different directions.

Lt Fred Testa of the Oregon State Police gave this account:

Marvin Brown, 54, of Vancouver, Washington, was operating a 2016 Kenworth tractor that was pulling a 2017 Western trailer and traveling eastbound. He left his lane of travel and struck the guard rail.

"He was fortunate he stayed on the road and didn't go into the river," Testa said. "There were no mechanical issues with the truck."

Brown, who was not injured, was cited for failure to maintain lane.

He was driving for Renewable Transport Solutions of Vancouver.

Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene, in addition to a hazardous materials crew due to a fuel spill into the river.