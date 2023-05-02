Todd Edward Barker 1954 - 2026

Todd Edward Barker, 71, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away January 6, 2026, at his home. Todd was born July 20, 1954, to Donald and Carolyn Barker in Santa Barbara, California. The family moved to the local area in 1958. Todd spent most of his youth romping around the family farm, playing sports, including varsity football, basketball, and track, as well as hunting and fishing throughout the Valley and mountains with his buddies.

After graduating in 1972 from McMinnville High School, Todd held various jobs, including at Jack Leonard Construction and Dayton Sand & Gravel, where he discovered a natural talent for running heavy machinery. Eventually, he added a seasonal position at Riverbend Landfill, which developed into a 25+ year career. Driven by an unrelenting work ethic, Todd cultivated an innate skillset on heavy equipment and a workmanlike leadership presence to rise to Operations Manager at Riverbend. After parting ways to pursue self-employment, Todd retired in 2014 for health reasons. Todd married Wanda Stuivenga in 1984, and they had two children, Caleb and Tayler, and divorced in 2002.

Todd loved his dog, Bear, the Oregon Ducks, weightlifting at the gym, barbecuing for friends and loved ones, and helping those around him. Todd shared his beloved Barker-Q BBQ sauce, a recipe he developed from his father, with all he could. Always a ready volunteer, his involvement over the years benefited the Jaycees, Church on the Hill and their Youth Ministries, McMinnville Grange Hall, and his current church, Calvary Chapel, among others. He blessed countless friends and loved ones with trips to Oregon Ducks' football games, a place where he was truly in his element, and he cherished the opportunity to share that experience with all he could over several decades.

Todd was a devoted Christian who, above all, loved the Lord and his greatest pride, his children. His staunch loyalty, work ethic, and generosity are but a few of the characteristics portrayed throughout his life. Todd lived nearly his entire life in the McMinnville area and, despite health setbacks and hardships, he possessed a true servant’s heart which left an everlasting positive impact on his family, the community, and countless within it. We will all miss him deeply and remember him with love.

Todd is survived by his son, Caleb (Mallorie); his daughter, Tayler; his sisters, Leslie Ellul, Traci Blakely, and Lorna Barker; his brother, Matthew Barker (April); as well three grandchildren; one niece; and four nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Donald Barker and Carolyn Barker.

A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. To leave condolences, please visit http://www.macyandson.com.