Timothy (Tim) K. Reid 1954 - 2020

Timothy K. Reid was born April 3, 1954, to Arthur and Gertrude Reid. He worked many years for Art Reid Trucking.

He was preceded in death by his father, Art; and baby sister, Mary Ann. He is survived by his mother, Gertie; brothers, Ronald and Terry; nephews, Ryan, Jimmy and Garland; and nieces, Amber, Ciara and Serena.

There will be a private family service. In place of flowers, you can donate to the American Cancer Society.