July 17, 2020 Tweet

Three from Yamhill County win Master Gardener honors

Michael O’Loughlin received the statewide Behind the Scenes Award. He has been a master gardener since 2014, and he has mentored new gardeners, served on the Yamhill County Master Gardener insect committee, taught classes about entomology and garden pollinators, served as a local expert on garden beetles, and contributed to the Master Gardener newsletter.

He has designed and consulted on nine school gardens across the state.

Susanne Beukema, president of the Yamhill County Master Gardeners Association, received the Yamhill County Master Gardener award. She has served as plant sale committee chair for the past three years, increasing the sale’s efficiency.

Gin Galt, elected president of the Yamhill County Master Gardeners Association in 2021, received Yamhill County’s Behind the Scenes Award. She is a recent master gardener who since 2019 has joined the Spring into Gardening event and is on the insect committee. She mentors new trainees and has prioritized keeping them connected during COVID-19.