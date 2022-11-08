Thomson will be Sheridan's new mayor

Sheridan's new mayor in 2023 will be business woman Marianne Thomson.

Owner and publisher of the weekly West Valley publication, The Bulletin Board, Thompson held a 947-316 lead over Wendell Cunningham in unofficial voting returns that were posted shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Rich Cox Sr. is leaving office after only about eight months. He was appointed last May after Aaron Baer moved out of town during the final year of his term. He succeeded Harry Cooley, who resigned effective April 30, 2021.

Baer relocated to Junction City in Lane County while Cooley also made a move to rural Sheridan, but had to relinquish the mayorship because he was no longer going to reside in the city where he was raised.

When Cox was appointed, he said he was going to run for a new two-year term in the November election, but changed his mind, citing personal reason.

Neither Cunningham nor Thomson have ever held a political office in the community.

Thomson has been known as a regular attendee at city council meetings, in part, because of her involvement with The Bulletin Board, which publishes each Wednesday and is distributed free of charge. It reports the news of Grand Ronde, Sheridan and Willamina, with an emphasis on Sheridan. It's office is on East Main Street.

Thomson has served on the boards of Sheridan Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan Rotary Club, Sheridan Museum of History and Grand Sheramina Food.

She also chairs the Riverfront Parks Subcommittee, which she said is dedicated to improving the three connected parks that run from Morgan Street east to just below the Sheridan IGA Market.

She identifies with Sheridan as being in a “revitalization process,” and said her main goal as mayor would be to keep positive energy that currently exists moving forward in the community. She said she would encourage community involvement and ideas as a means to accomplish that goal.

Cox endorsed Thomson in the mayoral race.

Cunningham is a McMinnville concrete worker.

He also claims to be the “front man of the internationally-known touring rock band, The Quits.” His stage name is Johnny Ketchup.

He said he familiarized himself with the community’s needs by being a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee.

There were five candidates on the ballot for three city council positions. The council will have a different look in 2023.

Cale George with 718 votes, Lucy Hebert with 676 and Liz Hodgins with 609 were leading the way. George and Hodgins will be new to the council. Hebert reetained her seat.

Incumbents Sandy Walker with 445 and Rose Hauck with 428, respectively, were trailing.