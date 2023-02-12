Thomas William Edwards 1926 - 2023

We honor the passing on February 12, 2023, of Thomas William Edwards, who charmed us for 96 years. He served in an array of roles: logger, Army, student, entrepreneur, broker, pilot, builder, investor, farmer/grower, friend, traveler, husband, father and grandpa.



Tom met Kay over 50 years ago, and they married and formed a new family (with children a wide range of ages). Children include Sally Edwards, Eric Edwards, Elizabeth Edwards Dennis (Gary), Thomas Lloyd Edwards and the late Garth Edwards. His grandchildren include Maya Edwards, Martha Jones, Anna Engel (Cory), Tyler Russell, James Russell, Emma Dennis and Will Dennis. He also has one great-grandchild, Elliot; and sister, Marian (age 100).



His wife, Kay, appreciates the outpouring of love and will plan a memorial gathering later. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the American Heart Association.