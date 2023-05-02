Thomas Leroy LaChance 1939 - 2025

Thomas Leroy LaChance, 86, of Dayton, Oregon, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2025. He was born May 23, 1939, in Astoria, Oregon, to Harvey LaChance and Virginia Krippendorf.

Tom was married to Charlene Howard LaChance and moved to Dayton, Oregon. Charlene preceded him in death earlier this year. Together, they raised three children: Howard Thomas LaChance, Cheri Hodgson, and Toni Stahl. He was a grandfather to seven grandchildren; and great-grandfather to five great-grandchildren.

An enrolled Tribal member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Tom honored his heritage throughout his life. He worked for Freightliner Corporation for over 30 years, demonstrating dedication and skill in his career. Outside of work, Tom enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a talent for carpentry, electrical work, and auto mechanics.

A memorial service will be held at noon, Friday, January 30, 2026, at the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Plank House, followed by a gathering at the Elder Meal Site. Family and friends are invited to join in celebrating Tom’s life and legacy.

He will be remembered for his kindness, craftsmanship, and love for family. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.