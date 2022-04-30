Thomas Lee Meicho 1929 - 2022

Thomas Lee Meicho passed away April 30, 2022. He was born January 27, 1929, in Bremerton, Washington, to Albert Otto Meicho and Lillian (Darnell) Meicho. He graduated from Bremerton High School in 1947, received a BA in 1951 from Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, and a BD degree in 1954 from Berkeley Baptist Divinity School.

During his junior year in college, he met Jean Delores Woest on a blind date. They were married on September 1, 1950, at First Baptist Church in Yakima, Washing ton. He was ordained at the Manette Community Church in Bremerton on May 9, 1954. He served as pastor of the Lincoln Heights Baptist Church in Spokane, Washington, before joining the admissions staff at Linfield College in 1957. He retired as Dean of Admission Emeritus in 1993.

In retirement, he enjoyed being an interviewer and reader for the Ford Family Foundation Scholarship Foundation. He was active throughout his life in the First Baptist Church, McMinnville City Club and Linfield College. Some of his enjoyments included traveling, the Oregon coast, reading, Linfield athletics, dining at many wonderful restaurants, crossword puzzles and working on a family tree.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Meicho; daughter, Jacquie Howard (Tim) of McMinnville; son, Grant Meicho (Regina) of Portland, Oregon; brother, Richard Meicho (Pok) of Tacoma, Washington; grandchildren, Jennifer Bryant, Wade Bryant (Chelsea), Jessica Bryant, Krisca Lewis and Katrina Martinez; and great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Lillian.

Thomas Meicho will be missed by many.