Thomas James Gallagher 1942 - 2020

Thomas James Gallagher

October 31, 1942 – December 12, 2020

Woodlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

10:00 a.m. December 22, 2020

Thomas James Gallagher, 78, passed away peacefully in the early morning of December 12, 2020.

He is survived by Carol, his loving wife of 37 years. He was the brother of John Gallagher and wife, Leslie, and father of nine children; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two nieces; and two great-nieces.

He was born in 1942 in Vancouver, Washington, to James and Mary Gallagher, who are deceased.

Thomas was a graduate of McMinnville High School, Linfield College and Portland State for his master's of education. He taught in the McMinnville education system for 23 years, then became principal at Dayton High School. He then worked at Yamhill County ESD. He moved to Washington where he was vice principal then principal of Chimacum High School. He was a substitute principal at Lacey School District. He then retired from the education system and found his permanent home in Lacey, Washington.

Thomas played collegiate football at Linfield College. He also coached high school basketball and football and loved watching sporting events. His favorite team was the Oregon Ducks. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church.

