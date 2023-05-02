Thomas Gomes 1927 - 2024

Thomas Gomes, World War II veteran, passed away August 27, 2024, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Eugenia Gomes, and his great-granddaughter, Maisie Palacios. Thomas was born May 22, 1927, in Holualoa, Kona, Hawaii, to John and Linda Gomes. He was one of ten children. He was in the U.S. Army Air Forces and later, the U.S. Airforce, from 1944 to 1948. He fell in love and married Eugenia Neves (Jane) in Honolulu, Hawaii, on November 12, 1949. Tom and Jane sailed on the USS Lurline to San Francisco, California.

Tom and Jane moved to McMinnville in February of 1978. Tom worked for the Dayton School District for three years and then opened his own auto shop, Oasis Auto Specialist, in McMinnville. He enjoyed fishing, camping, working on cars, painting, and doing art. Anyone who came over had to leave with a piece of his original work! He loved Jesus and loved to give gifts. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his four children, Kathleen (Tony) Fernandez, Valerie Weston (Chester Litton), Thomas Gomes Jr., and Deborah (Marty) Palacios; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Willamette National Cemetery. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.