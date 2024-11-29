Third Street forum will be first of three public events

The city of McMinnville is hosting three opportunities for public input in the next two weeks; all three events will be at Kent Taylor Civic Hall, Second and Baker streets.

The first event is a forum on the Third Street Improvement project, 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. The project’s advisory committee has made several changes to plans over the last few months, including making some streets curbless and modifying mid-block curb extensions and landscape plans. A community survey on the curbless streets is available online through Dec. 13 on the city’s iheartmac.org website.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the city will host a 20-minute presentation on changes in rules for transitional housing, and will have stations featuring city staff and nonprofit representatives.

The city also plans a forum from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 to give residents a chance to interact with finalist development teams chosen for the redevelopment of the former Ultimate RB property along Alpine Avenue..

The city purchased the 3.5-acre property last year for $4.25 million and plans to sell the parcel to a developer. The goal is to create a mixed-use residential and commercial site. Representatives from the three finalist firms will be on hand along with city staff and industry experts, according to the city.