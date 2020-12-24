Theresa A. Scott 1938 - 2020

Theresa A. Scott passed away December 24, 2020, in Portland. She was 82.

She was born August 25, 1938, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Morris and Dorothy (Bowers) Bundy. She moved to Portland in 1943, and to a McMinnville farm in 1948. She attended St. James Grade School and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1956.

She married Alexander Scott on April 5, 1967, in Tigard, where she raised her family. She is survived by her husband, Al; her four children, Michelle Jones (Sam), Michael Berg (Beth), Marci Heriford (Mark) and Mark Scott (Danyel); eight grandchildren, Anna, Hannah, Joanna, Alexandria, Matthew, Madison, Grace and Sophia; two great-grandchildren, Natalia and Baby Girl Batalha, due in March; brothers, Dale Bundy (Loretta), James Bundy (Mary) and Duane Bundy, who passed away in 2001, (Doris); sister in-law, Sandra Hansen (Allan); and several nieces and nephews.

She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed gardening, the accordion, sewing, writing, and was an excellent cook. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tigard.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. January 2, 2021, at Evergreen Memorial Park, McMinnville, 7961 N.E. Hwy 99W. Arrangements are under the direction of Macy & Son Funeral Directors.