There’s no excuse for attack targeting the Postal Service

My. How far we have fallen.

Our nation’s first postmaster general was founding father Benjamin Franklin, a scientist, inventor, statesman, writer and philosopher of global renown. Our latest is business mogul Louis DeJoy, whose main qualifications seem to be unswerving loyalty to the president and infusion of millions into the president’s campaign revenue.

On June 21, 2018, President Trump proposed a sweeping reorganization designed to set the stage for privatization of the U.S. Postal Service. He said it would better position the venerable agency, which actually predates American nationhood, to compete with rivals like Amazon and Federal Express in the free market, sans government subsidy.

The following May, he appointed LeJoy with a mandate to undermine vote-by-mail, which he termed a major impediment to his own re-election and that of like-minded Republicans. He has been relentlessly branding mail balloting as an invitation to fraud. That’s led him to muse about delaying the November election or, more recently, tossing out the results and running it all over again — something we never resorted to in the Civil War, Spanish Flu Pandemic, Great Depression, World Wars I and II or any other crisis.

The truth is:

1) There’s no reason to expect any agency performing a vital national service to be self-supporting. We don’t expect it of the Departments of Health, Housing, Transportation, Revenue and Defense. So would we expect it of the Postal Service?

Privatization is no more justified for the Postal Service than for Social Security, Medicare, Obamacare or other targets being singled out lately by political forces enamored of unfettered capitalism.

2) We have been voting safely and securely by mail since it was introduced to the Armed Forces during the Civil War. And thanks to the growing popularity of absentee balloting in recent decades, and of the universal mail balloting pioneered by Oregon more than 20 years ago, almost one quarter of all ballots were cast by mail in the 2016 presidential election.

Whole graveyards have voted in polling place elections. So what makes them safer than mail-ballot elections, which feature so many safeguards they have proven virtually scandal-free?

We trust the mail for passports, prescriptions, tax returns, tax refunds, Social Security checks, paychecks, bill payments and all manner of other sensitive documents. Why not ballots subject to rigorous signature and registration status validation?

We do recognize the fear for Republicans. In a recent poll, 62% of Joe Biden backers said they planned to vote by mail, compared to just 24% percent of Donald Trump supporters. And the figures probably wouldn’t look much different down-ballot.

However, part of that has to be due to Trump’s undermining of mail balloting, even though he and his family have been relying on it themselves for many years. And the rest of the disparity doesn’t justify the wave of voter suppression efforts Republicans have been mounting around the country of late.

Republicans skew more white, male, rural and aged, Democrats more ethnic, female, urban and youthful. And it’s no secret which group turns out more faithfully in traditional polling-place elections.

But our nation was founded on the premise that democracy works best when everyone, everywhere, without regard to color, gender, geography, age or status, can be induced to participate. That makes it our moral duty to extend the voting franchise to everyone with a legal stake in the outcome.

What’s more, we are currently caught in the grips of a pandemic that has struck out nation with particular vehemence. Forcing voters to stand in long lines for a chance to squeeze into packed polling places is requiring them to risk their very lives. There is absolutely no reason for that when a tried and true alternative is at hand.

President Trump recently told Fox and Friends his underlying motive was simply to “make the Postal Service great again.” If so, he could best accomplish that by simply granting it better funding and getting out of the way. If he can’t carry the day with all Americans getting a fair opportunity to vote, then maybe his time has come and gone.