Thea Pfahler-Hermens 1931 - 2021

Thea Pfahler-Hermens, age 90 and a resident of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully May 10, 2021, surrounded by family.

Thea was born April 13, 1931, in Bonn, Germany, and spent her youth in Amrichshausen, Germany. In 1954, at the age of 23, she immigrated to the United States, settling in Oregon’s Rogue Valley. In 1955, Thea married Otto Pfahler, and together they raised three children.

Thea’s primary employment was taking care of the family and raising her three boys. She also held jobs at Harry & David in Medford and Mrs. Smith's Pie Company in McMinnville.

Thea was well-known by family and friends for her excellent cooking, superb sewing and knitting, and extensive knowledge and love of plants. There was never a shortage of friends wanting to come over and enjoy some of Thea’s cooking, particularly traditional German items such as potato salad, sauerbraten, pretzels, spaetzle, Kuchen and more.

Thea is survived by her husband, Irvin, whom she married in 2006 following the death of her first husband in 2004; her three sons and their wives, Markus and Eileen, Martin and Laura, Norbert and Mala; and two grandchildren, Dax and Draven.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, McMinnville, followed by interment at St James Catholic Cemetery in McMinnville.

