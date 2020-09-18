Thatcher, Rosenblum, Reed get the nod for state offices

A political race with the most on the line this year in Oregon doesn’t feature Joe Biden, Jeff Merkley or Suzanne Bonamici. It is between Kim Thatcher and Shemia Fagan, who are vying to replace the late Dennis Richardson as secretary of state.

There is little doubt who’s going to hold sway with Oregon voters up the ticket. But the Thatcher-Fagan race seems genuinely up for grabs.

We harbor some reservations about both candidates, based on their legislative records. However, we give the edge to Thatcher, a Keizer Republican who has made government accountability the hallmark of her service.

We believe Thatcher a bit too partisan and doctrinaire. And we find some of her stances on hot-button issues, notably gun control and immigration, too extreme.

However, she served 10 years in the House to Fagan’s four, then six years in the Senate to Fagan’s four. Experience isn’t everything, but we feel Thatcher has put hers to good use, growing and evolving over time. We find Fagan’s on the light side for a candidate for the state’s second-highest office.

Thatcher has focused on government accountability throughout her career, and that’s one of the office’s two main areas of responsibility, the other being elections. In addition, she boasts experience working in accounting in her private life and serving on the Joint Audits Committee in her public life.

We supported Richardson four years ago partly because we felt he would be a more independent and aggressive wielder of the office’s auditing function. And the longtime GOP legislator proved that in spades during stellar service cut short by cancer.

There is something to be said for putting a Republican in charge of keeping the government honest, when that government is thoroughly dominated by the opposing party.

When it comes to Fagan, her lack of experience in high office is compounded by her record of staunch partisanship and unswerving allegiance to the state’s powerful public employee unions.

There’s a reason she raised more than $1.5 million in three legislative runs, compared to $800,000 for Thatcher in seven legislative attempts — union backing. That’s also how she was able to raise $765,000, more than double her two opponents combined, in winning the Democratic secretary of state nomination.

We are wary of someone that beholden to a single special interest, particularly one with the outsized muscle of Oregon’s public employee unions.

We have been disappointed in Ellen Rosenblum’s apparent lack of independence at the Justice Department helm. It seems to us she’s broken a long bi-partisan tradition in getting too cozy with the fellow Democrats in the governor’s office and Legislature. That underscores one of our concerns with Fagan, should she become secretary of state.

However, unlike Fagan, Rosenblum likes a credible opponent. We don’t see obscure Republican Michael Cross mounting a serious challenge for attorney general, while Libertarian Lars Hedbor figures to prove nothing more than a footnote.

And to be fair, Rosenblum has excelled in other areas. She has, for example, managed her staff very effectively and proven exceptional as a consumer advocate.

State Treasurer Tobias Reed is perhaps the promising candidate in the Democratic Party. We like the job he’s done and don’t see Republican challenger Jeff Gudman as a viable alternative.