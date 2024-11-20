Thanksgiving, Christmas kickoff events planned

The Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday event. The soup kitchen serves free meals to those who need them from 4 to 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, will kick off with the 13th annual Ham Fam Harvest Fun Run and Walk. The event will start at 9 a.m. from 333 N.W. Ninth St., McMinnville. A donation of $10 or four cans of food for the regional food bank is suggested. For more information, send email to michaelandlaurahampton@gmail.com.

Another “Turkey Trot” is planned in Sheridan on Thanksgiving Day. Registration will start at 7 a.m. and the 5K run and walk will begin at 8 a.m. at the Southside Park near the pond.

Provoking Hope also is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday for people who are working to stay clean and sober.

Friends of the McMinnville Senior Center will host a Thanksgiving dinner for ticketholders. The meal is already sold out.

McMinnville’s annual Santa parade will draw thousands of people to Third Street Friday afternoon, Nov. 29. The McMinnville Downtown Association hosts the event, which will start at 4:30 p.m., traveling from the courthouse area to Third Street, then back on Fourth Street.

Lighting of the McMinnville Christmas tree next to the library will follow the parade. Santa will light the decorated sequoia tree. McMinnville High School Twilighters will sing and Calvary Chapel will serve hot chocolate. For more information, go to downtownmcminnville.com/merry-mcminnville/#parade.

McMinnville’s new “Glide and Gather” ice skating rink will open Friday, Nov. 29, as well. The rink and a holiday market will be set up in the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot.

The Community Christmas Cantata Choir will begin its season of concerts at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in Amity Christian Church, 1305 Goucher St., Amity. Admission is free, but a free will offering will benefit the Yamhill County Food Bank. Performances will continue in various locations throughout the county through Dec. 21. For more information, go to cantatachoir.org.



Other cities also will be hosting Christmas tree lighting events, as well.

Dayton’s tree in Courthouse Square Park will be lighted Saturday evening, Nov. 30. The event will start at 6 p.m., and Santa will light the tree at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Yamhill Mayor Yvette Potter will read “A Visit from St. Nicholas” at her city’s tree lighting event, which will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at city hall. Santa will be there, as well.

Lafayette’s tree lighting will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Joel Perkins Park.

Amity also will light its city tree Friday, Dec. 6. The event, including refreshments, will start at 6 p.m. at the community center. Afterward, Santa will greet children at the Amity Fire Hall.

Carlton’s tree lighting event will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Ladd Park downtown with music, caroling and cocoa. Lights will be turned on at 5 p.m.

Willamina’s annual Christmas light parade and celebration will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Entries will line up at 5 p.m. at Adams and Washingon streets before parading through town. A tree lighting event and visit from Santa will follow at the Willamina Fire Hall.

A lighting ceremony will take place in Sheridan on Dec. 14. Look for details in an upcoming story.