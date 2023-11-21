Thanksgiving celebrated with dinners and fun runs

* The McMinnville Grange, 1700 S.W. Old Sheridan Road, 2 p.m. For more information, call 503-538-7987.

* The Salvation Army, serving take-out turkey dinners from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1950 S.W. Second St. For more information, call 503-472-1009.

* Newberg Christian Church, 2315 Villa Road, Newberg. For more information, send email to rochelle@mynw.cc

Thursday’s fundraising runs are:

* The annual Ham Fam Harvest Run and Walk, 9 a.m., starts at 333 N.W. Ninth St. Donations of $10 or four cans of food per person are suggested for Yamhill Community Action Partnership Regional Food Bank. For more information, call 503-472-4243 or send email to michaelandlaurahampton@gmail.com.

* Give Cancer the Bird 5-kilometer run/walk for the American Cancer Society, 8 a.m. with registration at 7 a.m., at the Evergreen Aviation Museum Nature Trail, 500 N.E. Capt. Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville. Registration is $25 per person on the day of the event. A virtual option also will be offered. For more information, send email to jessmb721@gmail.com.

In addition to the Thursday dinners, the Soup Kitchen @ St. Barnabas will serve a Thanksgiving meal from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22; it will be closed on the holiday. Provoking Hope also hosts a dinner for clients and others in need of a meal and social contact.

More activities will follow over the long weekend, which traditionally marks the start of the Christmas season.

McMinnville’s Santa parade will roll through downtown at 4:30 p.m. Friday followed by lighting of the city Christmas tree. Other Yamhill County cities have Christmas tree lighting events scheduled in December.