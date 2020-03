Terry A. Nelson Sr. 1939 - 2020

Terry Nelson Sr. was born in July of 1939 in Elizabeth, West Virginia. He passed on February 4, 2020, at the McMinnville Hospital. The family is having a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. March 7, at the Church on the Hill in McMinnville. The family invites all who knew him to come; we would love to have you join us!