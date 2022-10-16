Terri Alaine Crowe 1948 - 2022

Terri Crowe went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2022.

Beloved daughter, wife and mother, Terri was born August 12, 1948, to Allen and Joy Smith. Raised up Gopher Valley near Sheridan. Terri married her high school sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Gary Crowe, in 1964, and raised her family not far from her childhood home.

Terri was a beautiful and kind-hearted woman. She lived a good life and was grateful: a testimony to her faith in Christ.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Joy; and is survived by her husband, Gary; and daughters, Karen Ebeling and Kathy Calkins.

