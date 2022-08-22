Teen killed in Highway 18 crash

A teenager, who was riding in the car of a man later arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, was killed Saturday night in a crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39 between McMinnville and Bellevue.

The driver, Leonardo Rodriguez Perez, 28, of Portland, was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of DUII - alcohol, second-degree assault, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

Oregon State Police said the 15-year-old boy was riding in Rodriguez Perez’ eastbound Nissan Altima when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Volkswagen Golf. The teen was transported by helicopter to Oregon Health Sciences University hospital, where he was pronounced dead,

OSP did not release the victim's name. However, a family member said the teen was the nephew of Rodriguez Perez.

The VW was driven by a 17-year-old male from Sheridan. His name also was not released. Oregon State Police said he suffered injuries for which he was treated at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville.

Rodriguez Perez also was treated at WVMC for minor injuries prior to being arrested.

An OSP trooper came upon the critical crash about 11:55 p.m. Saturday and summoned help from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Highway 18 was closed for about four hours during the investigation.

An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the identity of the victim.