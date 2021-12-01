T-Mobile and Linfield basketball team up for Saturday night promo

T-Mobile is teaming up with the Linfield basketball teams for a special promotion on Saturday night which includes free T-shirts for the first 400 fans in attendance.

The Linfield men’s and women’s basketball teams open Northwest Conference play Saturday with a doubleheader against Lewis & Clark. The women’s game tips off at 4 p.m. with the men’s game following at 6 p.m.

As part of the themed “Got Net?” promotion, fans are encouraged to arrive early to Ted Wilson Gym to claim their T-shirt at the T-Mobile kiosk.