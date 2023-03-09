March 9, 2023 Tweet

Rosenberg claims wrongful termination by Linfield

Coach threatens to sue Linfield

A letter sent to Linfield University and obtained by the News-Register states that suspended men’s basketball coach Shanan Rosenberg is threatening to sue the university for an “unwarranted and spiteful termination.”

According to the letter, sent to the school by Rosenberg’s attorney, Craig A. Crispin, Rosenberg is “willing to entertain” returning to his position “under appropriate circumstances.”

If he does not return, he would seek damages of approximately $2.5 million and is giving the school until March 20 to decide on a proposed settlement before taking “appropriate formal action.” Rosenberg was suspended by the university following a verbal altercation with a fan during the season finale at Whitman. The fan was heckling Rosenberg to put the seniors in late in the game, and Rosenberg reportedly responded with a comment along the lines of “let’s talk after the game.”

While many are saying the coach meant no harm by that comment, Dr. Garry Killgore, Linfield’s Director of Athletics, gave Rosenberg 21 days to decide between a proposed severance agreement or termination.

Linfield spokesman Scott Nelson said Thursday that after reviewing the incident, “the university determined his actions did not meet the standards of professionalism and sportsmanship that had been communicated to him, and which are expected of our coaching staff.”

Many players and parents wrote letters of support for Rosenberg and tried to speak with Killgore after his meeting with Rosenberg on Friday, Feb. 24, but were told he could not speak on a “personnel matter.”

The group was able to speak about their concerns with University President Miles K. Davis after leaving the athletic building. There was a team meeting on March 1 with Davis and Killgore, but many left unsatisfied that they weren’t able to properly voice their concerns. The letter states that Rosenberg denies Linfield’s proposed severance offer. The university would not confirm if Rosenberg was still employed by the university at press time.

The letter vehemently denies university claims that Rosenberg racially discriminated against Black players.