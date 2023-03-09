Rosenberg claims wrongful termination by Linfield
Coach threatens to sue Linfield
A letter sent to Linfield University and obtained by the News-Register states that suspended men’s basketball coach Shanan Rosenberg is threatening to sue the university for an “unwarranted and spiteful termination.”
According to the letter, sent to the school by Rosenberg’s attorney, Craig A. Crispin, Rosenberg is “willing to entertain” returning to his position “under appropriate circumstances.”
If he does not return, he would seek damages of approximately $2.5 million and is giving the school until March 20 to decide on a proposed settlement before taking “appropriate formal action.” Rosenberg was suspended by the university following a verbal altercation with a fan during the season finale at Whitman. The fan was heckling Rosenberg to put the seniors in late in the game, and Rosenberg reportedly responded with a comment along the lines of “let’s talk after the game.”
While many are saying the coach meant no harm by that comment, Dr. Garry Killgore, Linfield’s Director of Athletics, gave Rosenberg 21 days to decide between a proposed severance agreement or termination.
Linfield spokesman Scott Nelson said Thursday that after reviewing the incident, “the university determined his actions did not meet the standards of professionalism and sportsmanship that had been communicated to him, and which are expected of our coaching staff.”
Many players and parents wrote letters of support for Rosenberg and tried to speak with Killgore after his meeting with Rosenberg on Friday, Feb. 24, but were told he could not speak on a “personnel matter.”
The group was able to speak about their concerns with University President Miles K. Davis after leaving the athletic building. There was a team meeting on March 1 with Davis and Killgore, but many left unsatisfied that they weren’t able to properly voice their concerns. The letter states that Rosenberg denies Linfield’s proposed severance offer. The university would not confirm if Rosenberg was still employed by the university at press time.
The letter vehemently denies university claims that Rosenberg racially discriminated against Black players.
Comments
jane
Here's some more info from the Oregonian. It is a shame what Linfield has become. Their vengeful actions (making calls to stir things up and create retroactive reasons for a firing) are an embarrassment to the University and the community. I was thinking Killgore needed to go. But at this point I am thinking Davis needs to go too. How many other lawsuits does Linfield need to get hit with before the board tries to right the sinking ship?
jane
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2023/03/linfields-suspended-basketball-coach-tells-university-hell-sue-if-he-cant-get-his-job-back.html?outputType=amp
tagup
While termination seems like an over reaction to one isolated incident, I haven’t seen any information stating that this was a first offense. If the coach had previous issues that have been documented, maybe this decision makes sense.
I think you must admit that having the head coach call out spectators to meet him in the parking lot (during a game), shows extremely poor judgment and is a pretty big red flag. If litigation against the University is your concern, consider the liability for the school if the heckler had accepted the challenge.