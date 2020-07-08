Suspicious object located on hospital grounds

Photo courtesy McMinnville Police Department##This suspicious object was spotted Tuesday afternoon in a grassy area at the Willamette Valley Medical Center. It was determined to be a 12-volt battery.

A suspicious object located Tuesday afternoon on the Willamette Valley Medical Center grounds was determined to be a 12-volt battery, according to McMinnville police.

A hospital security officer called the Yamhill Communications Agency dispatch center shortly after 3 p.m. and reported the object was in a grassy area near a garbage can in the parking lot in front of the hospital.

It was about 4-by-6-by-4 inches in size, wrapped in cardboard and duct tape with wires extending from the outside.

Ingress and egress to the hospital was limited and the main entrance to the hospital and parking lot were secured by officers.

An Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was requested to check the object. It was determined to be the battery upon X-ray and physical examinations. The area was determined to be safe and reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

Police expressed their cooperation from individuals who waited to access their parked vehicles.