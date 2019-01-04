By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • January 4, 2019 Tweet

Suspect in racist attacks speaks to reporters, gets court date

Amber Rocco remembers what she said Dec. 24 somewhat differently than the camera that recorded it.

She told reporters after her arraignment Friday she clearly told an African-American couple she was holding a knife in self-defense. Her actually words were: "It's called self-defense, you stupid n----- b----."

Rocco, 39, said she comes from a mixed family and has never used the N-word to describe black people in her life. However, she used it twice in a 50-second video taken Dec. 24 outside McMinnville Plaza.

Judge Ronald Stone set a hearing Friday for Rocco to enter pleas on three felonies and seven misdemeanors at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

The felony charges are two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one court of fourth-degree assault. The misdemeanor charges are two counts for second-degree intimidation, two counts of menacing and three counts harassment.

Daniel Rocco, 39, the defendent's husband, also spoke to reporters after Friday's court appearance. In the video, he sits practically motionless in the passenger seat of the couple's pickup.

"If I had gotten out of the car, I would have gutted that dude," Daniel Rocco said of Keysuan Goodyear, one of the plaintiffs. Rocco added that he is a combat veteran who has seen too much violence and will only fight when it is necessary.

The incident began at approximately 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Emora Roberson, 20, and her Aunt Shelly went to Gandalf's Smoke & Vape Shop.

She left Goodyear, 19, in her Kia Sedona with her 15-month-old daughter.

Goodyear said he was sitting in the rear passenger seat when Rocco pulled up, criticized the aunt's parking job and called him a racially offensive name. She went into Domino's pizza and emerged about the same time Roberson and her aunt exited the smoke shop.

As the two women returned to the car, Roberson said she saw the woman police believe was Rocco parked in a pickup truck yelling at Goodyear.

After Rocco allegedly slapped Goodyear and spit on him, Goodyear said he grew angry and warned the woman about using racist language. She allegedly responded by pulling a knife and threatening to stab him.

Rocco claimed that Goodyear struck her, and she produced the knife in self-defense, holding the blade away from Goodyear. A screenshot of the video nonetheless shows the blade pointing outward.

At that point, Roberson began taking video of the incident and later posted it on Facebook where it has since gone viral. Police arrested Rocco Dec. 28.

Amber Rocco said the case is unfair. "It really got blown out of proportion." she told reporters.

She claimed she said and did nothing to Robinson and Goodyear, and Goodyear accosted her without provocation. Claiming she did nothing wrong, Rocco nonetheless expressed regret at using racist language.

Ultimately, however, she blamed her using the word on Goodyear. "It takes a deep amount of rage for someone to use that word," she said.

She also evoked the First Amendment. "Everyone gets to to say whatever they want, but I get punished?" she said.