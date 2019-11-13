Suspect arrested by McMinnville police following pursuit

Miguel Uribe-Andrade

A lengthy pursuit began late Tuesday night in rural Yamhill County and ended early Wednesday morning with McMinnville police taking a suspect into custody.

Miguel Uribe-Andrade, 29, of Newberg, was charged with with two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (in a vehicle and on foot), carrying a concealed weapon (switchblade), possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine, reckless driving, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a restricted weapon (switchblade) by a felon. The charges violated his probation and he was lodged in jail without bail.

He will tentatively will be arraigned today in circuit court.

Police gave this account:

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, information was received from Newberg-Dundee police regarding a pursuit that had been terminated on Highway 240 near Tangen Road. The driver was identified as Uribe.

Minutes later, a McMinnville Officer driving an unmarked vehicle observed Uribe entering the city of Lafayette on Abbey Road.

The officer followed the vehicle south on Lafayette Highway toward Highway 18, coordinating with other officers who moved into positions to stop the vehicle with the use of spike strips.

Uribe was followed onto Loop Road and then onto westbound Highway 18 into McMinnville. He picked up speed as he continued westbound.

With spike strips laid out on the south end of the Three Mile Lane Bridge and on Highway 18 in the area of Lowe's Home Improvement, a traffic stop was attempted.

A sheriff's deputy and a McMinnville officer activated their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop Uribe when he took the Three Mile Lane bridge exit from the highway.

He failed to stop and sped off, driving over the strips which flattened both front tires within about 30 seconds.

Uribe continued across the bridge and onto Northeast Third Street, slowed to turn northbound onto Johnson Street and struck a concrete median which disabled the vehicle.

He fled on foot and McMinnville officer Erik Newhouse and his K9, Axell, began chasing Uribe. After a foot pursuit lasting about three blocks, Axell caught up to the suspect, and the chase was over.

Uribe fought with officers and had to be tased prior to being taken into custody. A switchblade and six grams of meth were taken from him.