Susan "Sue" Virginia Baird Bagley 1958 - 2020

Susan "Sue" Virginia Baird Bagley was born October 16, 1958, in McMinnville, Oregon. She moved home to be with our Lord January 7, 2020, at the age of 61, after a short battle with illness, in Portland, Oregon.

She grew up in Sheridan until the summer of 1965, when the family moved to Carlton. Sue graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School in 1965, and graduated from Northwest Nazarene College in 1981, majoring in business accounting. She worked as a certified public accountant for over 35 years, most recently as the sole proprietor of Sue B’s Bookkeeping Service in Newberg since 1993.

Her passions were spending time with her family, her dachshund puppies, going to the beach and road trips. She is survived by her husband of nearly three years, Darrell; brother, David (Connie) Baird of Centralia, Washington; aunts, Beverly (Ron) Osborn of Woodburn, Oregon, and June (Gary) Brown of Newberg, Oregon. She has numerous cousins, nephews and nieces in Washington, Oregon, Indiana and California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Baird of Beaverton, Oregon, and Virginia (Hubbard) Baird of Newberg; brother, Dennis Baird of Newberg; her grandparents, Roy and Crystal Hubbard of Newberg, and Floyd and Edwina Baird of Sheridan, among many others.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Oregon Dachshund Rescue, Inc. in Portland, Oregon: http://www.odr-inc.org/.

A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Attrell’s Funeral Home, 207 Villa Road Newberg, OR 97132

A celebration of life is being planned by the family for October.

