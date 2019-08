Susan Quinteros 1929 - 2019

Susan Quinteros passed away August 18, 2019. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, with interment at St. James Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com