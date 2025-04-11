Suggestions for properties shrugged off by county in joint meeting

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Ron
I find it hard to believe nobody comments about Heather Richards performance and her crazy ideas that’s already ruining McMinnville. The stupidity of the city planning planner and planning commission is ridiculous. They all need to be fired. Is there anybody else in McMinnville that cares about The stupidity of planning and especially Heather Richards, that keeps promoting this garbage. Stand up Mike Morris. You used to have common sense now that you’re a realtor and on the board you’re losing focus. And where is the new mayor? This was supposed to be a new start with some different ideas than Drabkin proposed like her pet project the RB rubber property . The county needs to sell the buildings on the market and recoup some of the money spent on the OMI campus. Pretty darn simple.
Moe
The object is to timely sell the properties.
Therefore, leave all paths open.
That means sale of individual properties.
A developer can always bid on multiple properties.
In that case the buyer creates his own bundle.
The bundle he wants.
Bundling by the seller will only frustrate sales.
Paths to individual sales would be blocked.
Paths to sale of other bundles would be blocked.
And constraints imposed by city planners could only further frustrate sales:
Starrett reiterated there are plenty of considerations, but none more important than repaying debt.
“We could talk about this till midnight,” she said. “You have your plan and your visions, we have our vision and our vision is that we just get rid of the debt for OMI, and that means that we get what we can get for the buildings. And that’s consideration No. 1 for me.”
Lulu
Too many cooks spoil the broth.