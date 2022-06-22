Sue Ann T. Graves 1946 - 2022

Sue Ann T. Graves, 75, of Grand Ronde, Oregon, was born into eternal life on June 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Susie was born October 2, 1946, the first child of Raymond and Delphine Bleuer, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and spent her childhood in Wisconsin. After college she moved to Portland, Oregon, where she worked for many years for the State of Oregon, Department of Migrant Education. She then went to work for Evergreen Aviation in McMinnville, Oregon, ultimately becoming their VP of Administration and the relied-on personal assistant of Evergreen President, Del Smith. Sue was committed and extremely hard-working and loved her career and everyone she worked with.

In 1979, Susie met the love of her life, Jimmy Graves, in Stayton, Oregon. Together they built a life of love and a beautiful family. They celebrated their 43rd anniversary on January 19 of this year. She was an adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her family, Susie loved the outdoors. She loved fishing, hunting, camping, bingo and road trips with family.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Travis (Misty) Hunt of Willamina, Oregon; grandsons, Travis Jr. (Kaily) Hunt of Grand Ronde, and Trevor (McKenzie) Hunt of Stayton, Oregon; granddaughter, Taryn (Ethan) Hunt of Grand Ronde; and great-granddaughters, Harper, Hadley and Hensley Hunt. She is also survived by her two brothers, Barry (Michelle) Bleuer of Mosinee, Wisconsin, and Brett (Ric) Bleuer of Wausau, Wisconsin; and many cousins who all loved her dearly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Sheridan, Oregon. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Following the services, interment will be at Green Crest Memorial Park in Sheridan.