Steven Robert Ruyle 1952 - 2025

Steven “Steve” Robert Ruyle, of Detroit, Oregon, passed away December 23, 2025. The love of his life, Debby, preceded him in death in 2023, and those who loved them take comfort in knowing they are together again. Steve was born December 20, 1952, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Robert and Bonnie Ruyle. Steve was raised in Dayton, Oregon, where he attended Dayton schools and formed many of the lifelong friendships and values that guided him through life. Steve met Debby Raymond while attending Dayton schools together. The two married the day after their high school graduation in 1971, and began their life together in Amity, Oregon. There, they raised their three sons and built a home filled with laughter, hard work, and deep devotion to family. While their children were young, Steve coached Special Olympics and volunteered at their family church, giving his time and heart to causes that meant a great deal to him. Steve ran a successful construction company for many years, where he had the opportunity to work with each of his sons, passing on his knowledge in the construction trade. Later in life, Steve and Debby opened their hearts and home even further by caring for special needs foster children, providing love, stability, and compassion for those who needed it most. Steve and Debby eventually made their home in Detroit, Oregon, where Steve became deeply involved in the community. He proudly served as a volunteer firefighter and Emergency Medical Responder and served on the fire board. He gave generously of his time through community events and fundraising efforts, always ready to help whenever there was a need. Steve loved spending time with friends and family, and he had a true appreciation for the outdoors and wildlife. He and Debby were proud members of the Santiam Snowmobile Club, and cherished spending time in nature together: snowmobiling, fishing or simply enjoying the mountains and forests they loved so much. Steve is survived by his three sons, Steve Ruyle (Nicole), Tim Ruyle (Kathie) and Scott Ruyle (Shanna); grandchildren, Colten Ruyle, Hunter Ruyle, Parker Ruyle, Carson Ruyle, Ali Ruyle, Vanessa Ruyle, and Samantha Ruyle. He is also survived by his sisters, Debbie Frost and Robin Dawson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and many dear friends who will miss him deeply. He will be remembered for his loyalty, kindness, humor, and quiet strength, as well as his lifelong commitment to service and to the people around him. His legacy lives on in his family, his friends, and the communities he helped support. A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Dayton Christian Church.