Steven R. "Steve" Vanderzanden 1949 - 2020

Steven R. “Steve” Vanderzanden, 71, a lifelong resident of the Forest Grove community, died Thursday morning, August 13, 2020, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.

Family graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Forest View Cemetery, 1611 West Pacific Avenue in Forest Grove, with Lodge Rites under the auspices of the Holbrook Masonic Lodge #30 A.F. & A.M. in Forest Grove.

He was born June 11, 1949, in Forest Grove, the son of the late R.L. “Bob” Vanderzanden and Miriam (Daumery) Vanderzanden. Steve was raised and received his education in the Forest Grove community, having been a graduate of the high school Class of 1967. Following his high school graduation, he attended college for a few years, having majored in fire service.

He was united in marriage to Linda D. Booth on August 21, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, Oregon. They would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary next week. Following their marriage, they resided in the Forest Grove community until February of 2019, when they moved to Amity, Oregon. They built a new home on their acreage in Amity to be near their son, Steve, and family.

Steve served the Forest Grove community with the Forest Grove Fire Department for 37 years, until 2006, when he retired as a Lieutenant.

He was a member of the Holbrook Masonic Lodge #30 A.F. & A.M. in Forest Grove, having served as a Past Grand Master and as a District Deputy. Steve had served as the adviser for the International Order of the Rainbow Girls, Hillsboro Assembly #24 in Hillsboro, Oregon. He also had served on the Forest View Cemetery Association Board in Forest Grove for nearly 30 years, currently as the board president.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Miriam Vanderzanden; his step-mother, Mildred Vanderzanden; and his brother, Craig Vanderzanden.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Vanderzanden of the family home in Amity; his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Alicia Vanderzanden of Amity; his daughter, Tammy Vanderzanden of Spokane, Washington; and his two step-sisters, Hazel “Deloris” Crockett of Hillsboro, and Bonnie “Carol” Stegmeier of St. George, Utah. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Haley, Riley and Tenley Vanderzanden and Brooklyn Detore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests remembrances in his memory be contributions to the Masonic Lodge Order of the Rainbow Girls, Hillsboro Assembly #24, c/o Emily Wheelbarger, 176 N.E. Second Avenue, Hillsboro, Oregon 97124-3042.

