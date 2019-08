Steven Albert Clary 1956 - 2019

Steven Clary, son of Edward Clary and Edna Horton, passed away July 8, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Edna Horton; sisters, Catherine Morris, Christine Clary Yoder, Patricia Clary and Lauren Herron; and brother, William Clary.

Steve will be forever loved and missed

A potluck Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at the home of Lori Herron, 617 S.E. Sheridan Rd., Sheridan (503) 435-8764