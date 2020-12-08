Stephen Gamroth 1944 - 2020

Stephen Lee Gamroth died of leukemia on December 8, 2020. He was born January 9, 1944, in McMinnville, Oregon, and attended St. James Grade School, then McMinnville High School. He was a member of the wrestling team; after graduating in 1962, he attended Salem Business College. Around 1968, Stephen moved to Salem. He worked as a salesman at Shryock’s Men's Wear. He and Rachel Elaine Vancil were married March 17, 1972, in Salem. They were married for 36 years. Later, Steve switched jobs and worked at Roth’s grocery store until retiring. Then he was a volunteer for the Over 50s Club.

Steve liked to travel. His hobbies included playing golf and being on a bowling team. He was a big fan of the Portland Trail Blazers and liked to collect sports memorabilia. Steve was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother. He is survived by four sisters, Carol Hembree, Mary Jean Hughes (Jerry), Nancy Rucker, and Gayle Gamroth; and his nephews and nieces. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. December 16, in St. James Cemetery in McMinnville. A memorial celebration will be held at a later time for family and friends. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.