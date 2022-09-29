Stephanie Jean (Bunn) Kellogg 1971 - 2022

Stephanie Jean (Bunn) Kellogg was born February 26, 1971, in Portland, Oregon, to Kenneth and Edna (Pesicka) Bunn. She attended school in Willamina, Oregon, Skamania, and Waterville, Washington.

On July 30, 1988, she married Chance Aubrey Wolf in Halfway, Oregon. To this marriage were born four children, Tiffany, Amber, Jessica and Christopher. They were later divorced, and in 2005 she married Travis Avery Kellogg.

Stephanie worked as a CNA in Hood River, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington. She also worked as manager of the Dairy Queen in Sheridan.

On Thursday September 29, 2022, Stephanie lost her fight to cancer, at the home of her parents in Grand Ronde, surrounded by family and friends.

She is survived by her parents; five sisters, Selene Fry, Kristen Latham, Erin Bedortha, Michael Bunn and Rebecca Bunn; two brothers, Brian and Ben Bunn; four children; 10 grandchildren, Cameron. Jade, LeeAnna, Teagan, Peyton, AnnaBelle, Barbara, Karmah, Kaelee and Brayden; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 8, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Willamina Drive, Willamina, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com