September 15, 2023 Tweet

Statewide Trails Advisory Committee seeks to fill a pair of vacancies

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) seeks volunteers for two positions on the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) Grants Advisory Committee. The positions, open to Oregon residents, include an Accessibility representative and an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) representative.

The 10-member committee evaluates grant proposals for statewide trail projects. They meet once or twice a year, virtually or in person throughout the state. Time commitment varies and includes reviewing and evaluating 25-40 grant applications each annual funding cycle. Committee members serve three-year terms and are eligible to serve a second term.

Candidates are needed with experience in one of the following: land management, recreation planning, trail planning or design, recreation related volunteerism; or a trail enthusiast who is qualified to evaluate project proposals through other experiences. Candidates may also demonstrate an awareness of statewide recreational trail needs, other broad recreational issues, and the importance of providing equitable, inclusive, and accessible recreational opportunities.

Those interested must submit an RTP advisory committee interest form by Thursday, Nov. 30. The form is available online: https://form.jotform.com/232364818278162

The competitive grant program is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration and administered by OPRD. Grants are awarded to non-profits and governments for motorized and non-motorized trail projects, including building new trails, improving existing trails and developing or improving trail facilities.

For more information, contact program coordinator Jodi Bellefeuille at Jodi.bellefeuille@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-856-6316.