State wrestling: Barnes claims 6A championship

NEWBERG - McMinnville senior Jacob Barnes defeated Century's Broderick Reese in a 1-0 decision for the Class 6A heavyweight state championship during today's state finals at Newberg High School. Barnes avenged a title loss to Reese suffered during last season's OSAA State Championships.

"It feels amazing. It's something I've always wanted to do in my life, and I'm glad I got it done before high school ended," said Barnes.

Leading up to his title triumph, Barnes pinned all four of his pervious opponents at the state tournament.

In the final, neither wrestler scored a point in the opening period.

Barnes then started the second round in the down position. With strength and determination, he evaded Reese's grip and stood up to tally an escape and the eventual match-winning point.

Barnes refused to surrender a similar point to Reese in the third, when Barnes started in the top position. As the third reached its conclusion, Reese twice got to his feet, but Barnes uses his weight to bring both grapplers crashing back to the mat.

Following the final whistle, Barnes raised his arm in celebration. With pure joy, he seized Mac head coach Jordan Barich in a bear hug and slammed him to the mat in excitement.

"I feel a little bad (about the takedown of Barich)," Barnes noted with a sly smile. "It was a spur of the moment decision."

"I'm getting a little old for that. . . I thought I was getting a nice hug! The next thing I know I'm a foot off the ground thinking, 'uh oh.' I had to just tuck my head and roll," joked Barich.

Barnes' title capped a solid outing for the Grizzlies' wrestling team. Mac placed eighth overall in its highest team finish in five years.

Junior 126-pounder Chris Dillworth earned fourth place in his bracket after going 4-2 at the state tournament.

Max Vander Meide (106 pounds) and Cameron Anderson (113 pounds) both finished one win off their respective podiums; the pair both won three matches.

Ethan Zook (126 pounds) and Lucien Lefebvre (170 pounds) both went 2-2 overall.

Emmit King, Dominik Miller, Bradley Woolridge and Mickey Johnson also competed at state.