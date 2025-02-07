February 7, 2025 Tweet

State sanctuary law protections

State sanctuary laws, codified in ORS 180.805, 180.810 and 181A.820 to 829, bar Oregon public bodies and law enforcement agencies from inquiring about immigration status or aiding in federal immigration enforcement efforts. Provisions are summarized this way on the state Department of Justice website:

* You do not have to share and you should not be asked about your country of birth, immigration, or citizenship status by state or local law enforcement or government agencies. There are exceptions.

* You may not be investigated or interrogated by state or local law enforcement for immigration enforcement purposes.

* Your country of birth, immigration or citizenship status information should not be stored or shared by state or local government agencies or law enforcement. There are exceptions.

* Your information should not be shared by state or local law enforcement to assist in detaining you or any individual for immigration purposes.

* All requests from federal agencies to state or local government agencies or law enforcement about immigration enforcement without a judicial order should be documented, reported and denied by the local agency receiving the request.

* You cannot be arrested from a court facility, or while you are traveling to or from court, with any immigration warrant except a judicial warrant or order signed by a judge.

* State or local law enforcement or public agencies must refuse and reject collaboration with federal authorities for immigration enforcement purposes, including setting up traffic stops or traffic perimeters to enforce federal immigration laws/orders.

* You can access certain government services without being asked about your immigration status.

* You can take legal action against violators of Oregon’s sanctuary laws.

* If Oregon’s sanctuary laws are being violated by a state or local police officer, state trooper or sheriff’s deputy, either during their employment time or off-duty time, or by a government worker, you can report the violation to the sanctuary promise hotline at 1-844-924-STAY (1-844-924-7829).