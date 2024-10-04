Starr, Scharf and Elmer in local legislative races

Two weeks ago, we endorsed a trio of Democrats for top state offices — attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer. This week, we are endorsing a trio of Republicans for top local offices — seats in the Oregon Senate and House from Polk and Yamhill counties.

Schizophrenia? Mindless ticket-balancing?

No, just sober assessment, case-by-case, of qualities we value — credentials, character, education, experience, interpersonal skills, work ethic, networking, collaboration, moderation, Oregon roots and seriousness of purpose. Ideology played a relatively small role, particularly at the local level, with the stake in each race limited to one seat of 90 in legislative chambers dominated by one party.

Viewing through that prism led us to legislative veteran Bruce Starr in Senate District 12, and incumbents Anna Scharf and Lucetta Elmer in House Districts 23 and 24.

Senate District 12

This year’s local Senate race features a rare commodity — three qualified and competitive candidates.

Democrat Scott Hooper of rural Polk County and Independent Andrea Kennedy-Smith of McMinnville are capable and well-grounded. Either would no doubt serve us adequately in Salem.

However, Starr’s previous four years of House service and 12 years of Senate service from neighboring Washington County give him a big leg up. Teaming him with Scharf and Elmer, both well-regarded up-and-comers, would give our delegation as much stature and clout as it’s probably ever had.

Yes, they are members of the minority party. But they are collaborative moderates who’ve learned how to work the cross-aisle levers.

Brian Boquist was a disruptive maverick who didn’t always play well with others, even those sharing his party affiliation. In fact, near the end of his term, he broke from the GOP entirely and re-registered as an Independent for a time.

Starr said serving as a lightning rod is not his style. And his record as a Dorchester Republican, holding on to a legislative seat for 16 years as Washington County turned increasingly blue, reflects that.

A graduate of Portland State University, Starr is a farmer and contractor by trade. He’s a lifelong Oregonian who grew up on a family farm near Hillsboro.

He served on the Hillsboro City Council prior to winning election to the Legislature. After moving to Dundee four years ago, he took up council service there.

His legislative forte was transportation, and he’s eager to resume involvement in that arena. In the Voters’ Pamphlet, he explained his interest this way: “Investing in roads and bridges improves our quality of life, supports our small businesses and enhances our economy.”

Hooper is an Alabama native who migrated to Tennessee to earn bachelor’s and law degrees. He went on to set up shop as a trial lawyer in Houston, and combine that with farming and ranching.

The last six years, he’s been combining like interests in rural Polk County, between Dallas and Monmouth. He’s amiable, articulate and well-grounded in public policy, but lacks governmental experience and significant local roots.

Kennedy-Smith is a California transplant, but can boast of 18 years of residency in Oregon and seven in Yamhill County. She’s invested in a two-track career with the Oregon Department of Human Services, working as a child welfare paralegal and advancing up the ranks in Service Employees International Union to a state-level vice-presidency.

Personable and articulate, she’s particularly well-steeped in labor and social service issues. She enjoys strong labor support, which promises to help offset the handicap of running solely on the Independent Party of Oregon ticket.

House District 23

Holder of a bachelor’s in political science from Southern Oregon University and MBA in international business from the University of Phoenix, Anna Scharf cut her public policy teeth as legislative aide, lobbyist and policy analyst before being tapped to replace the disgraced Mike Nearman in the Legislature.

She’s married to a fourth-generation Amity-area farmer, and uses her business acumen to help manage their joint farming operation. Before moving into the Legislature, she served on the Polk County Fair Board and Perrydale School Board and Budget Committee.

Scharf has developed close working relationships with local officials in both Polk and Yamhill counties, and become a player in the ongoing Newberg-Dundee Bypass project. She’s become known as an effective inside player who’s able to deliver on local issues.

She’s once again being challenged by Kriss Wright, a Portland State University grad, retired medical technician and Newberg planning commissioner. When they first squared off two years ago, Scharf rolled up almost 65% of the vote.

House District 24

Lucetta Elmer grew up on a farm near Willamina. After earning a degree in education at Linfield, she launched a private Christian school, married high school sweetheart Denny Elmer and started a family.

In conjunction with her husband, she also began amassing a portfolio of business interests in McMinnville and around the state. Along the way, she moved into leadership posts in the chamber and other business organizations.

When she mounted her first legislative campaign two years ago, we withheld our endorsement, feeling she was not well-versed in legislative workings and issues.

However, she proved a quick study — so quick, in fact, that’s she’s being viewed as potential leadership material. She does a commendable job of networking with local interests and representing them effectively.

Given her performance in Salem, we have no hesitation endorsing her this time around.

Elmer’s opponent is McMinnville acupuncturist Lisa Pool, who jumped into the race as a write-in after Democrats failed to get a candidate listed on the May primary ballot. Prevailing got her listed on the November general election ballot.

She has a long history of advocacy work, particularly in the health care field. She holds an MBA and boasts service on McMinnville’s urban renewal committee.

Pool mounted an unsuccessful bid for her party’s Senate 12 nomination in her first run for public office four years ago.

She displays lots of energy and enthusiasm, and is conversant on a wide range of issues. But we feel Elmer has proven herself on the job and thus earned investment in another term.