Stanley Robert Hill - 1952 - 2018

Stanley Robert Hill, of Dayton, Oregon, was born June 12, 1952, in Yakima, Washington, to the late Robert and Letha (Fisk) Hill. He passed away December 16, 2018, following a long illness, at the age of 66. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

Stan was a marine electrician after leaving the Navy. He then pursued property management to accompany his hobby of building houses. Other hobbies included tinkering with tractors and inventing new machines. His creations included a cinder block moving machine and a wheelchair lift. Stan was a guy who believed that, no matter how you feel, the harder you work, the stronger you will be.

Stan was the loving husband of 43 years to Tandra (Smith) Hill. He was preceded in death by his sister, R. Joyce Hill. Stan is survived by his daughters, Shayna Hill, Angela (Michael) Ursetta and Natalie (Joshua) Heath; sister, Grace Johnson-Dier; granddaughter, Katherine Heath; and brother- and sister-in-law, Ryan and Colleen Smith.

Memories and pictures can be shared at www.forevermissed.com/stan-hill Those who wish may donate in Stan's name to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, and National Veterans Foundation. A celebration of life will take place this summer after the completion of his new house. Arrangements by Attrell’s Funeral Chapel. Go to Attrells.com to share thoughts and fond memories with Stan’s family.