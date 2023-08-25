St. John Lutheran Church celebrates anniversaries

St. John Lutheran Church, 2142 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville, holds a celebration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, marking the 60th anniversary of the church building and 85th year since the congregation was formed.

The church hand chime choir will provide special music, and speaker will be Northwest District President, Rev. Dr. Paul Linnemann, followed by lunch. The event is open to the community. Former pastors and area church representatives have also been invited. For more information, call 503-472-6677.