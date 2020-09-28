Sports briefs

Provoking Hope holds annual golf tourney

Provoking Hope is holding its fifth annual golf tournament September 26 at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville. Provoking Hope provides a safe and supportive environment to the residents of Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

The tournament is a scramble format and includes on-course games and a poker run; prizes and treats are available to the winners. There is an 11:30 a.m. check in with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Entry fee is $100 per player, which includes a dinner ticket. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and includes a presentation, auction and raffle.

A donation box will be available for hygiene and non-perishable food items.

For more information call 503-472-2129 x3 or email terry@michelbook.com .

Linfield promotes Riddle to lead women’s tennis program

Ella Riddle, a former star tennis player with Linfield University, has been promoted to head coach of the women’s program, director of athletics Garry Killgore announced Wednesday. Killgore said Riddle will also provide support to the overall athletic department as a Strength & Conditioning and Sport Performance coach.

“Ella is an excellent fit for our women’s tennis program right now due to her ‘street cred’ as a player,” Killgore told the university. “I love the way she competes and brings out the best in those around her. I believe she will do an excellent job of not only maintaining our high level of success in women’s tennis, but I can easily see her raising the bar with the program.”

Riddle served as an assistant women’s tennis coach at Linfield during the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season. She assumes leadership of the program from her former coach, Lisa Macy-Baker, who stepped down in July after leading the Wildcats to three consecutive Northwest Conference championships.

Riddle was a highly decorated tennis player at Linfield, earning Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-America recognition twice in singles and a third time in doubles. She was a two-time NWC Player of the Year and earned first team NWC all-star recognition in each of her four seasons. During her career, the ITA also named Riddle as that organization’s West Region Freshman and West Region Senior Player of the Year.

Riddle starts her new position Monday, September 28.