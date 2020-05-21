Spirit Mountain Casino reopens June 1

Spirit Mountain Casino will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, June 1. Additional safety measures will be implemented to protect customers and staff.

* Reduced hours - Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 4 a.m. - will allow for additional deep cleaning.

* No one under 21 will be allowed on caino or Spirit Mountain Lodge properties during the first phase of the reopening.

* Masks will be required at all table games and strongly encouraged for all guests. Masks will be available for customers to wear if they do not have their own.

* There will be thermal temperature scanning at all entrances.

* Additional hand sanitizer and sanitizer wipe dispensers will be available throughout the property.

“We’re excited to welcome our guests and employees back to Spirit Mountain Casino,” said General Manager Stan Dillon. "We have used this closure as an opportunity to make improvements throughout the property. We want all of our visitors to experience the best of Oregon’s premier gaming destination.”

The casino closed March 18 as a preemptive approach to battling the coronavirus pandemic in Oregon. Grand Ronde Tribal Council chose to support the casino staff during the 74-day closure by paying employees 400 hours of time off.