May 22, 2025 Tweet

Special District Election: $6M school bond passing in Sheridan

Updated election results show the $6 million Sheridan School District bond measure is passing 579 (51.88%) to 537 (48.12%). The vote in Yamhill County is currently 540 (52.99%) in favor to 479 (47.01%) against, with the remainder of votes in Polk County.

The second run of results around 3 p.m. Wednesday was a turn in fortune for supporters of the bond, after initial results posted Tuesday evening showed the bond losing, with the initially Yamhill County tally 393 (51.51%) to 370 (48.49%) against approval.

Also passing is a Chemeketa Community College bond across the multi-county district 34,770 (51.65%) to 32,550 (48.35%). Yamhill County voters are slightly more in favor, 6,372 (54.76%) to 5,264 (45.24%).

Ballots will continue to be received from out of county, and local ballots post-marked by Tuesday and mailed in will be accepted through Tuesday, May 27, County Clerk Kari Hinton said. A final unofficial cumulative result will be posted on May 28.

The Sheridan bond proposed capital improvements and safety and security improvements at Sheridan High School and Faulconer-Chapman School. If passed, the district will receive a matching $6 million grant from the state.

Chemeketa Community College is seeking a $140 million bond that focuses on workforce development, aiming to expand education in the trades and construction, while providing additional space for apprenticeship programs.

———

Current results in contested local school board races are:

Dayton: Incumbent Kraig Albright narrowly leads Marty Palacios 383 (50.66%) to 372 (49.21%) for Position 1; incumbent Terri Paysinger is winning against Roger Webb, 414 (54.91%) to 335 (44.43%) for Position 7.

Newberg: Incumbent Andy Byerley has 4,452 (63.60%) votes to challenger David Russ’ 2,540 (36.29%) in Zone 1.

Sheridan: Natalya Ablesis leads Susan Looby 398 (54.37%) to 318 (43.44%) for Position 1; Raymond Watkins is winning Position 5 over Gwen Fink, with 489 votes (59.06%) to 336 (40.58%). Both positions were open.

Willamina: In Position 3, Justine Flynn has a large lead over Yvonne Cerrato, 377 to 179 (30.56%). Flynn told the News-Register in April she planned to pull her candidacy; however, she remained on the ballot. No one filed for candidacy for Position 5, and currently winning with 18 write-in votes is Cerrato, followed by Flynn with 11.

———

Current results in contested local fire board races are:

Dayton: Kara Ecker leads incumbent Chris Baker 356 (53.13%) to 311 (46.42%) for Position 2.

Yamhill: Craig Sauers will win a three-way race for Position 1, currently with 609 votes (63.37%) to 177 (18.42%) for Brian Woodruff and 174 (18.11%) for incumbent Jon Peasley; as will Tom Bernards in Position 4, who is leading incumbent Jim Phillips 620 (64.25%) to 345 (35.75%).

Also being decided are three at-large seats on the Chehalem Park and Recreation Board in a race featuring five candidates. Currently in line to win is Jim McMaster with 4,844 votes (26.67%), Brandon Slyter with 3,841 (21.15%) and Nick Konen with 3,683 (20.28%), while Ty Darby and Rob Smith trail with 2,876 (15.83%) and 2,773 (15.27%) votes, respectively.