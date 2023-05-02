Sondra Kay Clark 1948 - 2025

Sondra Kay Clark (née Chittick), 77, passed away surrounded by her family on December 5, 2025, following a brief illness. Born in Sigourney, Iowa, Sondra and her husband, Woody, moved to McMinnville, Oregon, with their two boys in 1976, and made it their forever home. Her sense of style and eye for color led her to try a variety of occupations, from working at the 1893 Shops, as old timers of Mac might remember it affectionately, to co-owning The Fresh Palate Café, to making and selling jewelry. In later years, she worked and made great friends at the Yamhill County Election offices. She will be fondly remembered for her dry wit and love of sitting in the sun, whether with Woody on their boat "Decompression," or reading in the backyard surrounded by her gorgeous garden. Rainy days might find her building jigsaw puzzles or in a fierce battle over the Scrabble board. In her memory, may we suggest finding a few dear friends and playing a game. If you don’t play Scrabble, go dig out a deck of Uno or Skip-Bo, another game she and Woody loved to play. Sondra is survived by her four siblings, Alan, Valerie, Lisa, and Heather; her two sons, Drew (Mindy) and Chad (Elizabeth); grandson, Evan (Hannah); and three lively great-grandchildren, Casey, Braxton, and Dallas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Elwood Clark. Per Sondra’s request, no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a program helping breast cancer patients such as With Courage, based here in Yamhill County.